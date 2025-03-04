Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: 100% leased investment on busy Airline Highway

Now for sale, 11135 Airline Hwy. is a highly visible commercial property leased through February 2027 at $3,200/month, on modified gross lease terms, with renewal options at a 3% annual increase. The property yields an NOI of $34,400 and features a versatile building with two roll-up doors on ±.78 acres. Positioned at the Airline Highway/Siegen Lane intersection (±46,296 daily traffic), the site offers excellent access—about five minutes to I-12 and about 7 minutes to I-10. With ample off-street parking and a prime location in a growing commercial corridor, this is a rare investment opportunity. Contact Alex Ruch at 225.485.0238 for more details and click here to view the listing.