Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Opportunity in S. Sherwood Forest corridor

Now available for sale, 11224 Boardwalk Dr. offers a unique ±41,390 SF opportunity in the S. Sherwood Forest corridor, with great visibility from I-12 (±148,103 daily traffic). Featuring a mix of shell and finished office spaces, this property is ideal for conversion to mixed-use or retail. Recent upgrades include a new roof within the last five years and amenities such as a gym, showers, steam room, and jacuzzi (requires renovation), plus a unique interior courtyard and elevator. Fully fenced with electric gate access and ample parking (±200 spaces), the property ensures easy access and security. View the listing here.