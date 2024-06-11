Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Large flagship office along Airline Highway for sale

Now available for sale, 10719 Airline Hwy. offers a prime office opportunity in Baton Rouge. This ±37,000 SF facility, currently serving as the EFCU Financial Operations Center, is perfect for a company seeking a flagship location. It features an elevator, ample parking, high visibility signage options, and robust security with badge access and multiple cameras. The building is equipped with a server room, fire suppression system, and is generator-ready. Its flexible office layout with temporary walls allows for easy customization. Strategically located on a major corridor, it sees ±33,503 daily passersby and provides convenient access to both I-10 and I-12. Call Fabian at 985.974.8301 and click here to view the listing.