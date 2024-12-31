Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: ±11,000 SF commercial building on corner lot

Now for sale or lease, 12260 Roddy Rd is a versatile ±11,000 SF commercial building on a highly visible corner lot at Roddy Rd and Bayou Narcisse Rd in Gonzales. The property includes one grade-level roll-up door, with potential to add more, and a gutted interior ready for renovations to meet various business needs. With ample parking and opportunities for prominent signage, the property is ideal for a wide range of uses. Located just ±1.1 mile east of Airline Hwy, this property offers excellent access and visibility. Building will be vacant at time of sale. Contact Gabrielle Zia at 225-200-0302 for details and click here to view the listing.