Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: 10,000-square-foot office in historic Beauregard Town

Located just steps from downtown Baton Rouge’s legal and civic core, 501 Louisiana Ave. blends professional functionality with the architectural charm of Beauregard Town. The property features a ±10,000 SF freestanding office building. Spread across two floors, the building features 18 private offices, multiple conference rooms, a kitchen, and a private courtyard. It includes 30 gated parking spaces with electronic access and enjoys high accessibility from its corner lot along Louisiana Avenue and Royal Street. Zoned C2 and B1, this office is ideal for legal, governmental, or professional users. Contact Fabian Edwards at 985.974.8301 or click here for more details.