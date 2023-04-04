Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin: Office suites overlooking the Village at Willow Grove

Now available for lease, Suites 2A and 3A of the Village at Willow Grove are the perfect place to locate your growing business. Each suite consists of a conference room, break room, and numerous offices. Suite 2A features a large wrap-around balcony overlooking the Village’s brick pavers and eclectic mix of shops, restaurants, condos and offices. Walk right outside of your office and enjoy all that Rêve Coffee Roasters, Bistro Byronz, Avant Tous Beauty Bar & Spa, Pizza Byronz, POSH Boutique, Mulberry Market, Everbowl, Bites & Boards, Texture BR, and Designs by Grace have to offer. For more information, call Fabian Edwards at 985.974.8301. Click here to view listing.