Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin: Fully occupied apartments designed by A. Hays Town

Now available for sale, 804 North Boulevard is a fully occupied 8-plex designed by A. Hays Town. Several units are leased below market value, presenting an opportunity to increase the net operating income. The property is located in downtown Baton Rouge, a tourism hotspot directly off of the Downtown Greenway. Its location in this large market keeps the units occupied and presents the opportunity to bring in income through short-term rental if a unit becomes available. The property is located just ±500 feet from I-110 and can access I-10 within one minute. For more information, call Mark Segalla at 225.505.4349. Click here to view listing.