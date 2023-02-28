Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin: 27-unit multifamily portfolio for sale

Now available for sale, this 27-unit multifamily portfolio presents an opportunity to capitalize on Baton Rouge tenant hot-spots, value-adds, and below-market rents. With two of the properties located just outside of the Essen Lane medical corridor and three situated in Shenandoah, the portfolio is prime for consistent occupancy. Currently, the portfolio is 89% occupied with most units leased below market rate and would benefit from cosmetic and amenity value-add, creating potential for aggressive rent increases. All units range from 2 to 3 bedrooms, 1.5 to 2.5 baths, and the properties all include ample parking. Don’t miss out on this investment. Call Keagan at 225.405.7733. Click here to view listing.