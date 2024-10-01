Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Hands-off medical investment opportunity in Lafayette

New to market, 901 Wilson St. is a fully leased, extensively renovated medical office building. The property features five suites, all occupied by top-tier tenants such as Lafayette Cardiovascular Center of Excellence and Cardiovascular Surgery Center, ensuring a stable and high-performing asset. Situated in a prime location near the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and Ochsner Lafayette, and centrally positioned near Girard Park between Johnston Street and Evangeline Thruway, it combines superb accessibility with a peaceful setting. Ideal for investors seeking substantial cash flow, the asking price is $11,049,424. Contact Fabian Edwards at 985.974.8301, and click here to view the listing.