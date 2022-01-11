Commercial Property of the Week: Office warehouse with climate-controlled storage for lease

This versatile office warehouse, located in the Cloverland subdivision between Airline Highway and Siegen Lane in Baton Rouge, is the ideal location for your industrial business. The 2,000-square-foot office is comprised of five private offices, a reception area, conference room, restrooms, and kitchenette. The 4,000-square-foot warehouse features two 12 x 16-foot roll-up doors, gated and covered rear access, bonus 2,000-square-foot second-floor loft storage, and an interior climate-controlled portion with an additional office and storage area totaling 840 square feet. The building sits on a .43-acre lot, features seven parking spaces, and is ready to become your industrial business hub. View the complete listing here.