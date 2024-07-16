Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Development ready land—up to 144 homes

Now available for sale, this ±29-acre development-ready land off of N. Flannery Road is ideal for a residential subdivision. Originally approved in 2021 for a 92-home subdivision, the plans, while requiring reapproval, highlight the potential to expand to up to 144 homes on this extensive site. Situated in Flood Zone X, the property already includes essential infrastructure, including a pump station, and requires no additional fill for stormwater runoff. Comprehensive engineering and plat documents are ready, ensuring a smooth transition for developers eager to capitalize on this “add water and stir’ project. Contact Peter Laville at 225.276.7561 for more information and click here to view the listing.