Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: 100% occupied multifamily investment

Now available for sale, this fully occupied multifamily complex on Azalea Park Avenue features three four-plex buildings totaling 12 units. Currently, the property generates $105,300 annual gross rental income. Conveniently located off of Old Hammond Highway near I-10, close to Target and Starbucks, this property offers excellent accessibility and strong rental appeal. Units boast durable ceramic tile flooring and energy-efficient Thermopane windows. Eight units come with stackable washers and dryers, while the remaining four have washer and dryer connections. Recent improvements include new roofing and designated off-street parking. Call Perry Musgrow for more information at 225.931.0943 and click here to view the listing.