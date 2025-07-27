City of Central: Firmly grounded in principles of faith, family and education

The flood of 2016 was a pivotal moment for the City of Central, when some 60 percent of the homes and businesses in the city were inundated with water. It’s what ultimately persuaded Wade Evans to run for city council.

“I felt like our elected leaders weren’t listening or paying attention,” says Evans, who is now mayor of the city. “I was on a mission—everything I’ve done on the council and now as the elected mayor has revolved around how we can make our city more resilient.”

AT A GLANCE Top executives: Wade Evans, Mayor Phone: 225.261.5988 Address: 3421 Hooper Road, Suite 8, Central, LA 70818 Website: centralgov.com/

Today, the City of Central has a pretty good grasp of where it wants to go, while at the same time remaining firmly grounded in its principles of faith, family and education. Under Mayor Evans’ leadership, the city has experienced significant advancements in how citizens interact with their government. In the process, Central has implemented a proactive approach to service delivery. “We don’t want our citizens to have to call us about problems,” Evans says. “We intentionally go out and work every day to solve problems. It’s a proactive approach.”

Central’s leaders are on a mission to enhance the quality of life for all residents by maintaining safe and reliable roadways, effective drainage systems, and fostering a community where progress and preservation coexist. In the process, the city is prioritizing public safety by implementing comprehensive initiatives to enhance the city’s pavement management.

