CATS: Moving Baton Rouge forward, one commuter at a time [sponsored]

In the past year, Capital Area Transit System (CATS) has seen a multitude of changes while providing 1.2 million rides to those in the Baton Rouge area. When Dwana Williams was officially named Interim CEO in June of 2022, one of her first projects was to update processes and policies—a job that isn’t quick, but one that can make a big difference in funding.

“It’s incredibly important to be good stewards of the federal dollars CATS receives,” says Williams. “All of our policies must meet federal, state, and local regulations, so it’s time well spent to pinpoint areas where we might have weaknesses and to create opportunities for strength.”

With more than 20 years of transit experience, Williams began her career with CATS as an Operations Dispatcher in 2003 and was promoted over the years from Lead Dispatcher to Chief Operations Officer. Along with her behind-the-scenes work, Williams has named new leadership, including attorney Deana Wallace, Liaison Officer; Ravena Budwine, Safety Manager; Candace Morgan, Human Resources Director; and Eddriene Sylvester, Chief Financial Officer.

“Expanding our team has allowed us to see through different lenses and helped fill in gaps that move CATS forward,” said Williams.

Read the full story.