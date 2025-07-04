Butler Snow: A culture that puts clients first

When Kantrow Spaht Weaver & Blitzer combined with Butler Snow five years ago, the two law firms’ shared commitment to putting clients first was at the heart of their decision to join forces. Today, that commitment remains strong—and the firms’ combined expertise is helping them serve more clients even better than before.

Butler Snow provides a wide range of business and litigation services to clients around the country and globe. Kantrow Spaht, a respected Baton Rouge firm with nearly a century of history, became part of Butler Snow in 2020. Before Kantrow Spaht joined, Butler Snow’s presence in Baton Rouge was smaller, focusing on public and municipal finance and tax credits. Since bringing 17 Kantrow Spaht attorneys on board, Butler Snow now has a greater presence in the Capital Region.

AT A GLANCE Top executives: Jennifer Aaron Hataway, Executive Committee Member Phone: 225.325.8700 Address: 445 North Blvd., Suite 300, Baton Rouge, LA 70802 Website: butlersnow.com

“For those of us who joined from Kantrow Spaht, being part of Butler Snow has broadened the platform that we have to serve clients,” says attorney Jacob M. Kantrow. “It has allowed us to tap into additional expertise, depth and other resources that we would not otherwise have had.”

With 26 offices around the U.S. and London, the firm has a strong geographic footprint to accommodate clients. Its Baton Rouge location—now its fifth largest—offers a broader array of services and expertise thanks to the attorneys from Kantrow Spaht, which specialized in business law and litigation. That impact has been felt in Louisiana and across the Butler Snow footprint.

