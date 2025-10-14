Building quality and community across Louisiana, sponsored by JR Construction Solutions

JR Construction Solutions is proud to be finishing concrete work and framing for Sweet Water Point, a 143-lot rental community in Lafayette, developed by Level Homes. The team is also partnering with Level Homes on Magnolia Point, continuing its expertise in large-scale residential developments. Additional projects include concrete and framing for The Crest, and ongoing work with DSLD at Creekview and West Village Annex. JR Construction is also collaborating with Triton on Arbours at Acadiana and Vermillion Charter in Lafayette. Each project highlights JR Construction’s commitment to quality and growth in Louisiana communities, finishing the year strong with more projects lined up.

