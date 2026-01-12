Building Baton Rouge businesses: The library’s role in local growth

Sponsored by East Baton Rouge Parish Library

The East Baton Rouge Parish Library is redefining what a modern public library can offer. Beyond traditional services, it provides an impressive suite of tools, training and resources tailored specifically for small business owners and entrepreneurs, making it a hub for innovation and local economic growth.

“We’re writing the next chapter for our community, committed to empowering local businesses through innovative training and resources,” explains Library Assistant Director Mary Stein. This philosophy drives the library’s groundbreaking Small Business Engine Series, a workshop series produced in partnership with local business community organization Grow With The Alliance, led by Stuart Gilly. The series brings local subject matter experts directly to the business community. It was professionally recorded and is now available on the library’s YouTube channel: youtube.com/@EastBatonRougeParishLibrary

The library’s Small Business Services continue to make a measurable difference, supporting more than 2,000 patrons this year. Reference Services Coordinator Andrew Tadman says the goal is simple – meet businesses where they are. “We offer free, customized training modules that guide entrepreneurs through everything from software tools and cybersecurity to AI and essential workplace skills,” he explains.

Beyond individual training sessions, the library also collaborates with businesses to develop complete, tailored learning plans. Whether a company needs help strengthening communication, adopting new technologies or advancing skills on specific platforms, the team can build a curriculum designed around its unique goals.

The library’s commitment extends beyond traditional training. It offers free access to premium online learning platforms like LinkedIn Learning and Gale Presents: Udemy. Businesses can leverage these resources to upskill their workforce without additional expense.

The library’s approach is refreshingly accessible. “All you have to do is invite us,” Tadman notes. Their team will come directly to businesses, demonstrate resources and even help employees sign up for library cards on the spot, reducing friction in accessing valuable training tools.

Small Business Engine Series

The Marketing Starter Kit: Essential marketing strategies for small business success.

Panelists:

Brian Rodriguez – Gatorworks

Chelsey Blankenship – CLB Consulting

David Day – The Day Group

Jeremy Beyt – Three Sixty Eight

Josh Dickerhoof – SASSO

Scott Hodgin & Victoria Allen – Tilt

Building Your Business Plan: Entrepreneurs, banking professionals, and business development experts to help you create a solid plan for success.

Panelists:

Adrian Owen Jones – Success Labs

Casey O’Banion – YEA

CJ Aulet – BOULOMAI

Heidi Melancon – Louisiana Small Business Development Center

Jenna Frederic, CPA – Hannis T. Bourgeois

John Roberts Jr. – Attracct Accounting Advisors

Kyle M. Zeringue – A3 Solutions Group

Layne Dodd, CTP – Home Bank

Toby Massengale – EOS Worldwide

Vanessa Graham – V Graham

Smart Capital How to Fund Your Business with Grants, Investors & Banks: Demystifying capital options – from non-dilutive grants and competitions, to debt financing, to equity investment – and help business owners walk away with practical next steps.

Panelists:

Adam McCloskey – SBDC

Benjamin Vance – Faulk & Winkler

Chris Meaux – QiMana

Craig Gehring – Mastery Prep

Julie Pleasant – Hancock Whitney

Kelly Raney – Louisiana Innovation

Layne Dodd – Home Bank

Stephen Loy – FUEL

Tony Zanders – NEXUS

Will Campbell – b1 Foundation

Budgeting for Growth: An essential skill for every entrepreneur. Whether you’re just starting out or looking to scale your business, you’ll gain practical tips, expert insights and real-world strategies to take your business to the next level.

Panelists:

Adam McCloskey – Louisiana SBDC

Ben Vance – Faulk & Winkler

John Roberts – Attracct Accounting Advisors

Building Your Growth Pipeline: A hands-on workshop to turn ideas into income, strengthen your sales strategy and build steady revenue growth for your business.

Panelists:

Gabe Murillo – Easton Digital

Julie Laparouse – Screaming Peacock

Julio Melara – Melara Enterprises

Tressy Leindecker – REV

For more information about the Small Business Engine Series and all resources available for free with a library card, visit ebrpl.com.