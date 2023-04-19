Block Companies: Success based on talent and teamwork [sponsored]

Jason Keller started his construction company in 2005 with a job-site trailer for an office and a passion for the business of building.

“My wife Joan was with me from day one,” he recalls. “We went to Home Depot and bought a folding table and two plastic chairs. We had one computer to share and one fax machine.”

With that, Block Construction was in business. The fledgling company cut its teeth doing tenant interior finish-outs and small jobs on the LSU campus. Soon, he and his brother Stephen Keller joined together in 2008 to open Block Builders to pursue work in the multifamily arena. Over the next two decades, the Block portfolio would grow to include projects across the South, with the company finding a niche in multifamily affordable and market rate construction.

“People always ask me if it’s a challenge to work with family,” Jason Keller says. “Definitely not is my answer to that question. It’s been a lifelong wish to work with Stephen. My brother brings years of experience to the job and has always been a mentor to me. He has always been a huge support to me and always has the company’s best interest at heart.”