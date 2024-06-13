Beat the Heat: Save big with Entergy Solutions’ summer thermostat deals, sponsored by Entergy Solutions

As another scorching Louisiana summer approaches, take advantage of Entergy Solutions’ incredible smart thermostat deals. Energy-efficient smart thermostats are designed to help you save on utility costs while conserving energy, making your home more comfortable and eco-friendly.

For a limited time, you can enjoy substantial savings on a range of smart thermostats. Order an original Sensi Smart thermostat for $0 or purchase a Sensi Lite for $14.99 or a Sensi Touch 2 for only $89.99 – a savings of up to $129.

This special offer is available from June 13 to July 8, 2024. By installing a smart thermostat, you can significantly reduce your energy consumption and stay cool throughout the hot summer months. Don’t let this fantastic opportunity pass you by. Upgrade your home with these cutting-edge thermostats and enjoy a cooler, more cost-effective summer with Entergy Solutions.