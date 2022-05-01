Baton Rouge set to receive millions from tourism’s booming economic impact

Sponsored by Visit Baton Rouge

Big events are back, and Baton Rouge businesses are set to make a considerable comeback this year. The last couple of years have proven just how much we rely on tourism to bolster local businesses of all kinds.

The first week of May is National Travel and Tourism Week, a time when travel and tourism professionals across the country unite to celebrate the travel industry’s impact on our economy, businesses, communities and personal well-being. Baton Rouge is poised to reap the rewards of some big events bringing in visitors this summer.

Visit Baton Rouge shares some recent economic wins and how businesses benefit from local events.

TOURISM FEEDS OUR ECONOMY

In 2021, our city played host to more than 200 meetings and conventions, welcoming visitors from a variety of professions and industries. These events, along with the return of leisure travel, generated more than $27 million in economic impact, up from $17.5 million in 2020.

The city saw a massive influx of tourists with April’s Tiger Stadium performance by Garth Brooks. More than 100,000 fans flooded into the seats and out into our hotels, restaurants, and other local businesses that weekend. Musical performances and unique festivals are part of what makes Baton Rouge appealing to tourists and profitable for local hospitality and service-industry partners.

This lift in tourism necessitates thousands of jobs for Baton Rouge residents. Areas with a higher concentration of tourism activities are feeling this more than other regions. Businesses are scrambling to meet labor demands — a good problem to have after the pain many have experienced when lockdowns kept visitors home.

Aside from improving the quality of life for locals, tourism helps create a positive perception of our city for visitors and prospective businesses. Tourism also gives us the funds and opportunities to improve our infrastructure, schools and other necessities important to Baton Rouge.

For the past five decades, Visit Baton Rouge has worked hard to make our city a vacation and business travel destination. Find out what upcoming events will give businesses a boost at visitbatonrouge.com.