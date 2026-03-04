Baton Rouge General’s Health Tip of the Week: Can AFib and coffee co-exist?

Sponsored by Baton Rouge General

If you’ve been diagnosed with atrial fibrillation (AFib), you might wonder if your morning coffee is now off limits. AFib happens when the heart’s upper chambers beat irregularly, raising the risk of stroke if untreated. Because caffeine is a stimulant, many people worry it could trigger a racing or fluttering heart. Here’s the good news: large studies show moderate coffee intake isn’t clearly linked to more AFib episodes. In some cases, coffee drinkers fare just as well as non-drinkers. Bottom line? Listen to your body. If coffee worsens symptoms, cut back. If not, enjoy in moderation and check with your provider.

Learn more about AFib and coffee