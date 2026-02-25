Baton Rouge General’s Health Tip of the Week: Calcium may lower risk of colorectal cancer in women

Sponsored by Baton Rouge General

Milk does a body good, and maybe your colon, too.

A large U.K. study of more than 540,000 women found that every 300 mg. of calcium a day (about one cup of milk) was linked to a 17% lower risk of colorectal cancer. Calcium doesn’t just build strong bones. In your gut, it helps bind and neutralize substances that can irritate the colon. You can find it in dairy, fortified plant milks, leafy greens, almonds, tofu and canned fish with bones.

Talk with your provider before starting supplements, and remember: screening at 45 is still your best protection.