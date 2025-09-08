Ask The Expert: Physical Therapy, sponsored by Alinea Performance

DR WILLIAM MILLS

Owner

Alinea Performance Physical Therapy

5211 Essen Ln #3 Baton Rouge | 225-238-7145

HOW CAN MEN’S PELVIC FLOOR PHYSICAL THERAPY SUPPORT MY RECOVERY FOLLOWING A PROSTATE DIAGNOSIS?

Prostate cancer treatments often carry significant side effects — including urinary incontinence and erectile dysfunction — that can greatly impact quality of life. Whether you have already undergone treatment or are preparing for it, it is essential to understand all available options for recovery. Pelvic floor physical therapy has been clinically proven to lessen both the frequency and volume of stress urinary incontinence (leakage of urine) and ED. At Alinea Performance Physical Therapy, our best outcomes are seen in patients who begin a bladder strengthening program prior to treatment, as interventions such as surgery, radiation, and HIFU may disrupt nerve function and reduce sensation. Taking a proactive approach to your recovery is simple — schedule an initial consultation with a doctor of physical therapy at one of our clinic locations and stay ahead of the curve.

WHAT ACTUALLY HAPPENS DURING PELVIC FLOOR PHYSICAL THERAPY? SPOILER: IT’S FAR MORE THAN JUST KEGELS

While Kegels (pelvic floor contractions) are a part of it, our therapy approach is much more comprehensive. We believe in empowering you with a range of strategies for better bladder control and overall well-being. This includes managing water intake, making your bladder more capable, sticking to a bladder schedule, learning to manage internal abdominal pressure, incorporating more fiber and protein into your diet, communicating with your partner, lifting weights correctly, proper core bracing, breathing techniques, and so much more! A pelvic floor contraction is just one piece of a larger puzzle to help you recover and feel your best.

WHAT MAKES ALINEA PERFORMANCE’S SERVICES SO VALUABLE TO YOUR RECOVERY PLAN?

We would rather you hear that question answered from a past patient of ours who has been in you or your loved ones shoes:

“I had my prostate removed June 3, 2024. My surgeon referred me to Alinea because they specialize in post-surgery rehab primarily to slow and stop bladder leakage. I followed a program with Dr. Mills that included in-person visits and an app that schedules exercises and tracks daily urine volume leakage. I started around 1,600 grams/week and now am below 64 grams/week. Dr. Jake Lape also treats me with “dry needling” which is virtually painless electro-stimulation of the pelvic floor to increase blood flow to the area every other week. Special thanks to Dr. Mills for the patience he extends to this old man who is very hard of hearing and doesn’t remember info very well, he communicates via texts to my wife to ensure I stay on track”