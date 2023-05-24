JR Construction lays groundwork for a strong community

JR Construction isn’t only focused on building concrete foundations and framing for residential and commercial properties; their real specialization is building relationships.

“What makes JR Construction unique is that we provide a turnkey service,” says Managing Partner Jack Pou. “We have the labor, the materials, and established relationships with local vendors to allow contractors to get materials, labor, and supervision at a price advantage.”

AT A GLANCE Top executives: Jack Pou, Managing Partner; Ryan Engquist, Partner; Alex Derousselle, Project Manager; Melissa Rollins, Controller Phone: 225.363.0020 Address: 17534 Old Jefferson Hwy., Suite A3, Prairieville, LA 70769 Website: jrconstructionsolution.com

JR Construction prides itself on having experienced managers physically on the job site communicating with the general contractor and skilled craftsmen, not just checking in from a remote location.

To better allow for this communication onsite, Pou holds a Spanish class monthly, teaching employees how to communicate effectively with their labor force, most of whom they have been working with for over eight years.

“In today’s world, many craftsmen are Hispanic, and there can be a language barrier. Sometimes some expectations are missed because the craftsman can’t communicate with the contractor. We’re onsite to ensure that the work that’s done is quality and that those expectations are communicated.”

