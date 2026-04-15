Benny’s Carwash: Cheaper, Faster, Better™

Celebrating 75 years in business is a reflection of the trust this community has placed in us for generations

“I never wanted to be the biggest car wash, I wanted to be the best-run car wash,” reflected Benny’s co-owner, Benny Alford. “When my father started this business in Pensacola, Florida, we couldn’t imagine what it would one day become. After we moved to Baton Rouge and I eventually took over, our focus was simply on serving people the right way.”

CONNECT WITH US Top executives: Benny Alford, Jason Alford, Justin Alford, and Helen Alford McDavid, Owners Phone: 225-927-7181 Address: 9611-B Airline Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70815 Website: www.bennyscarwash.com

That dedication to service has been at the forefront of Benny’s expansion and growth over the past 75 years, defining the company as a leader in the car care industry. Family-owned and operated since 1951, Benny’s continues to build on its legacy of innovative technology, unparalleled customer service, and commitment to community.

75 Years of Family Ties

Seeing my sons, Justin and Jason, step in and grow Benny’s into something even greater, and now having my granddaughter Helen representing the fourth generation, has been incredibly special,” said Benny. “I’m most proud of how our family has come together to take Benny’s to a whole new level while still staying true to the values we started with.”

In 2001, the Alford family changed the face of the car wash industry with the invention of an automated, all-inclusive car wash experience. Coupled with its eco-friendly use of biodegradable chemicals, the company has further modernized the business.

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