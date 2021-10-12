Angelle to discuss offshore oil & gas importance during Oct. 28 webcast

Scott A. Angelle, former director of the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, will discuss the importance of the offshore oil & gas industry during the U.S. Offshore Energy Gulf Coast Webcast on Oct. 28 at 9 a.m. 10/12 Industry Report is the event’s media partner.

Angelle hopes to engage Gulf Coast business and community leaders by presenting the facts about offshore energy. He believes Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama can play a vital role in leading this national conversation, much like they did following the 2010 drilling moratorium, so should be knowledgeable about the importance of the Gulf of Mexico to America’s energy portfolio.

The most recent moratorium by the Biden Administration was lifted following a federal court ruling. The first sale to be held since the moratorium is scheduled for Nov. 17 and will cover roughly 136,000 square miles located from 3 miles to 231 miles offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. Click here to register for the free webcast.