Acadian Capital Group acquires Electronics Value Recovery

Baton Rouge, LA / Baltimore, MD — Acadian Capital Group, an operator-led private equity firm, is pleased to announce that it acquired Electronics Value Recovery, Inc., a leading provider of IT asset disposition (ITAD), electronics reuse and recycling, data destruction and secure electronics shredding services, on October 31st, 2025, further strengthening EVR’s capacity to serve clients across the country with enhanced scale, operational resources, and service breadth, and also accelerates ACG’s growth in the data destruction and ITAD sectors.

“Joining forces with ACG marks a powerful next step in EVR’s journey. Their commitment to long-term partnership and operational excellence gives EVR the resources to scale faster, innovate further, and expand the positive impact we deliver to our customers. We’re excited for what this means for our team, our clients, and the future of responsible electronics reuse and recycling,” said Matthew Young, founder of EVR.

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Matthew Young and the talented team at EVR,” said Gaines Garrett, Managing Partner at Acadian Capital Group. “Together, we’ll invest in new opportunities to help EVR grow, reach more customers, and make an even bigger impact on responsible electronics recycling and circular economy solutions.”

Acadian Capital Group is an operator-led private equity platform dedicated to value creation in lower- and middle-market companies. Drawing on deep operational experience, disciplined investing practices, and comprehensive capital advisory capabilities, ACG partners with businesses to enhance performance, execute strategic visions, and support successful exits.