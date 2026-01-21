A strong start: Orthopedic health in the new year with BROC

Sponsored by Baton Rouge Orthopaedic Clinic (BROC)

For many business leaders, the workday begins—and ends—at a desk. Hours of sitting, back-to-back meetings, and constant screen time can quietly strain your neck, shoulders, back, and joints. The new year is a smart time to reset those habits.

Try building simple movement into your routine: stand or walk during calls, stretch your neck and hips between meetings, and adjust your chair and monitor to support better posture. These small changes can boost energy, sharpen focus, and help prevent minor aches from turning into bigger issues.

Baton Rouge Orthopaedic Clinic (BROC) can help you stay ahead of aches and injuries. With comprehensive orthopedic care, convenient access, and specialists focused on keeping you moving, taking care of your body doesn’t have to be complicated. Make orthopedic health part of your routine this year. Your body (and your workday) will thank you.

Start the year strong. Schedule a visit with BROC today.