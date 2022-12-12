A Leg Up: EmployBR teams up with businesses to give underserved youths a path forward

EmployBR hopes to change all of that with the help of the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA).

Through the federally funded Youth Program component of WIOA, the organization is bringing together the core programs of skill development, training and employment to benefit the parish’s underserved youth.

That’s particularly meaningful for Amanda Stanley, a former educator and WIOA chief administrator. Her office assists some 500 underserved youth across the parish, focusing primarily on their Work Experience Program (WEP). In the process, EmployBR assists participants in finding employment in a field that matches their interest, then pays 100 percent of an eligible participant’s salary for up to a year, unless they exit the program early or the employer opts out before the year has ended.

“We’re pairing the employer with a private employee, but they’re essentially an employee of Baton Rouge,” Stanley says. “It’s about getting people into jobs and helping employers keep them there. That can continue as long as the youth is eligible.”

GAINING TRACTION