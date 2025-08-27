2025 St. Jude Dream Home® Trade Partner of the Year, sponsored by JR Construction

JR Construction has been named the 2025 Trade Partner of the Year for the Midsouth region by the St. Jude Dream Home® Builder Summit, honoring the company’s exceptional work on the Baton Rouge Dream Home. The award recognizes JR Construction’s dedication, skillful craftsmanship, and ongoing commitment to supporting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Representatives from JR Construction will be celebrated at the Builder Summit on August 25–26. The team is proud to contribute to a project that helps fund lifesaving research and treatment, making a meaningful and lasting impact on children and families throughout the region.