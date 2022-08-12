Zachary shopping center sells for $5.75M 

A shopping center in Zachary Commerce Center has sold for $5.75 million, documents filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s Office show.

The two-building shopping center sits on 4.6 acres nestled between Zachary Youth Park and Popeye’s on Old Scenic Highway, with entrances on both Old Scenic Highway and Mount Pleasant Road.

The seller was Old Scenic Highway LLC, whose registered agent is Baton Rouge lawyer and past Forty Under 40 honoree Stephen McCollister, according to the seller’s business filings recorded with the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

The purchaser was Shree Zachary LLC, which filed articles of organization with the secretary of state in July and whose three members are listed as Karan, Neal and Krunal Patel, the latter of whom is also the registered agent. Attempts to reach a member of Shree Zachary LLC were unsuccessful prior to this afternoon’s deadline.

Current occupants of the newly acquired shopping center include Persnickety Unique Gifts & Fudge, Just 4 Him, and Coconut Willy’s, among others.