Zachary apartment complex sells to Florida investment firm 

Louisiana-based property development firm CST Multifamily Real Estate Services LLC today announced it has sold The Palms at Sunset Lakes apartment complex in Zachary to Florida-based investment firm Oakwood Ventures for an undisclosed price.

According to Thomas C. Delahaye, CST Multifamily Real Estate Services president, the investment firm purchased the development for one of the highest per unit rates in the region.

The 144-unit apartment complex, located on McHugh Drive in Zachary, was completed in 2021. CST Land Developers contracted with Baton Rouge-based Block Construction, Benchmark Group and The Architectural Studio to design and build the complex. It’s one of the only new apartment complexes constructed in Zachary in the last 10 years, CST says in its announcement. The Palms at Sunset Lakes was 100% leased at the time of the sale, Delahaye says.

The sale follows a recent trend of out-of-state investors buying up properties in the Baton Rouge area, both multifamily and homes. Read more about the trend from a past Daily Report.