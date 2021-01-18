Year ends on a high note for residential market with sales up 14%

The Capital Region real estate market finished 2020 posting year-over-year gains in pending and closed sales despite the continuing pandemic.

Nearly 1,120 sales closed last month—a 35% spike over November—according to the latest figures released by the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors. It marked the seventh-consecutive month where sales surpassed what they were the previous year.

Overall, nearly 12,500 deals were closed last year, representing a 14.4% increase over 2019.

New listings began to rise last month, although months supply of inventory continued to plummet, dropping nearly 48% from 2019 to 2.4 months, indicating demand has increased relative to supply.

Median sale prices also continue to rise, suggesting an increasingly competitive market for buyers. The median sale price last month was $223,000, a more than 5% increase from last year’s median.

GBRAR points to low mortgage rates and strong buyer demand in most market segments as driving forces in the local residential housing market and anticipates early 2021 will look similar to the second half of 2020 for sales.

“Low inventory and multiple offers on in-demand properties and market segments are likely to remain common,” the report reads, “while the market waits and hopes for a boost in new construction and a surge in home sellers to help provide more balance to the market.”

