Rising prices and rates deliver blow to Baton Rouge housing affordability

For the first time in more than 40 years, home prices and mortgage rates are rising at the same time. A low supply of homes coupled with measures by the Federal Reserve to stem inflation are driving both home prices and mortgage rates up, respectively.

As of last Monday, mortgage rates in Baton Rouge sat at about 4.8%, says local real estate agent Alissa Jenkins, which she doesn’t think will hurt most buyers. But the fear now is how high will that number go.

The good thing, Jenkins says, is that most buyers will make it work, no matter what the rate. However, she says higher mortgage rates are affecting buyers in the $200,000 range, who are usually first-time homeowners and whose decisions are greatly impacted by smaller changes in rates.

Adding to low affordability are higher rents and shortages of rental properties in Baton Rouge. Not only is the city dealing with high demand for housing, Jenkins says, but recent storms have ticked rental demand up.

“If you’re looking for a rental house, good luck,” Jenkins says. “You might be able to find some apartments, but it’s hard.”

To appease some buyers, Bardwell Homes has begun promoting longer rate locks, says Scott Bardwell. A normal rate lock is between 60 and 90 days, he says, but one of the company’s banks allows up to 12 months.

Higher interest rates also affect operational expenses for builders, as they increase borrowing costs, The New York Times reports.

Looking forward, buyers probably won’t get nervous until mortgage rates inch closer to 5.5% or 6%, Jenkins says, but this current increase has caused even more demand as people want to buy before rates jump even higher.

Bardwell expects homebuying demand to slow sometime this year.

“We’ve been in such a strong market,” Bardwell says, “I would think things would slow down naturally. But rising rates will exacerbate the slowdown.”