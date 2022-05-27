Why right now might be a good time to look for office space

Many companies are sitting on their hands while figuring out how much office space they will actually need in a hybrid work environment. But commercial real estate brokers say that landlords are willing to make good deals now as the market slowly recovers, Inc. reports.

While lease vacancy rates aren’t expected to return to the 30-year average of 15% until at least 2026, according to insights from real estate market research firm CBRE, leasing activity is picking up—totaling 45.8 million square feet, up over 26% from last year. Additionally, average gross asking rent increased by 1.2% to $35.10 per square foot. The improvement in office demand will be greatest in markets hardest hit during the downturn, including parts of Manhattan, Chicago, Seattle, and Dallas.

Though the market is getting more competitive, many companies are still hesitant, not wanting to waste time, effort, and resources on making large changes without more certain projections into when, and how many, employees will return to the office full time, says Julie Whelan, global head of occupier thought leadership at CBRE. Read the full story.