Who’s building and who’s buying in Greater Baton Rouge

Here’s a look at last week’s permits and property transactions in East Baton Rouge and Livingston parishes.
- East Baton Rouge Parish
Eric Hensley purchased a 20-unit apartment complex on Nicholson Drive near West Grant Street through BTR Apt LLC for $1.1 million. The property was 80% occupied at the time of the sale, according to Clay Furr of Momentum Commercial Real Estate, who represented the seller. The property offers one- and two-bedroom options as well as townhomes.
- Florida-based Pro Business Centers Baton Rouge LLC, represented by Nicholas Yale and Simone Buschbeck-Fraser, purchased a parcel containing 11 businesses at the intersection of Florida Boulevard and North Little John Drive for $1.4 million from Builders Center Real Estate Co. LLC. The property contains 13 industrial buildings on a nearly 6-acre tract. It changed hands for $1 million in January.
- MMPH Holdings LLC, represented by Marvin and Patricia Martinez, purchased an industrial property on Osborne Avenue near North Foster Drive and Underwood Avenue for $130,000. One of the buildings is a larger metal-roofed space totaling 6,000 square feet of warehouse, with an approximately 1,000 square foot building on the back side of the property operating as an office.
- The Modern Munchkin Co. purchased the Victoria’s Toy Station property on Government Street for $985,000. The sale also included the business and a property on Concordia Street.
Livingston Parish
- Richmond, Virginia-based private equity firm Battle Monument Group, represented by John Oliver, purchased a Dollar General property on La. 42 in Livingston for $944,000. Battle Monument Group specializes in single-tenant commercial real estate, specifically in the discount dollar segment.