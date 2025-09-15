Who’s building and who’s buying in Greater Baton Rouge

Here’s a look at last week’s permits and property transactions in East Baton Rouge and Livingston parishes.

East Baton Rouge Parish

Eric Hensley purchased a 20-unit apartment complex on Nicholson Drive near West Grant Street through BTR Apt LLC for $1.1 million. The property was 80% occupied at the time of the sale, according to Clay Furr of Momentum Commercial Real Estate, who represented the seller. The property offers one- and two-bedroom options as well as townhomes.

Florida-based Pro Business Centers Baton Rouge LLC, represented by Nicholas Yale and Simone Buschbeck-Fraser, purchased a parcel containing 11 businesses at the intersection of Florida Boulevard and North Little John Drive for $1.4 million from Builders Center Real Estate Co. LLC. The property contains 13 industrial buildings on a nearly 6-acre tract. It changed hands for $1 million in January.

MMPH Holdings LLC, represented by Marvin and Patricia Martinez, purchased an industrial property on Osborne Avenue near North Foster Drive and Underwood Avenue for $130,000. One of the buildings is a larger metal-roofed space totaling 6,000 square feet of warehouse, with an approximately 1,000 square foot building on the back side of the property operating as an office.