Who’s building and who’s buying in Greater Baton Rouge

A look at the latest property transactions and issued permits in East Baton Rouge, Livingston and Ascension parishes.
East Baton Rouge Parish
- Red Stick Brothers, a rental home owner and management company, purchased the 90-unit Spanish Oaks Apartment complex on Hatcher Avenue through Anotal Spanish Oaks LLC from Spanish Oaks Apartments LLC for $3.5 million. Joshua Andrews represented the buyer in the transaction, while David Teppendahl represented the seller. Red Stick Brothers purchased the 60-unit Oakwood Terrace subdivision last month for $3.2 million.
- New Orleans investors Thao Tran and Ngoc Nguyen purchased the Cross Bough condominium complex on Hyacinth Avenue near Perkins Road from Patrick and Lynda Stagg for $1.2 million.
- Community Coffee executive Matthew Saurage purchased the former Vars Pizza property on Perkins Road for an undisclosed amount through Tudo Bem LLC from a group that includes Theresa Ann Tranchina, Monica Jo McClure, John Mangano Jr. and Anna Burchfield.
- Mississippi investor Chen Ly bought the OYO Hotel property on Gwenadele Avenue from Ramesh Patel’s Baton Rouge Lodging entity for an undisclosed amount.
- A new construction permit was issued for a single-story Chase Bank with a four-lane drive-thru. The building is expected to comprise 2,800 square feet. The project is valued at $2.5 million, with Embree Construction Group of Georgetown, Texas, listed as the contractor. The previous bank building was destroyed when a vehicle crashed into it in 2024 causing a fire.
- A remodel permit was issued for the conversion of the roughly 6,100-square-foot Buddy Stewart Music Foundation building at 1712 N. Acadian Thruway into a business office and community space. Other aspects of the project include the repair of an existing overhang and an addition to the building that includes 870 square feet of exterior covered walkway. NRK Construction is the listed contractor. The project is valued at $2.2 million.
Ascension Parish
- New York investor Moris Yeroshalmy purchased a 2.74-acre vacant tract on South Outfitters Drive in Gonzales next to Bass Pro Shops from Life Group International for an undisclosed amount. Business filings with the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office list Randy Gomez as the registered agent and manager of Life Group International.
- Denham Springs investors John Milazzo and Mills Murrey acquired the Dairy Queen property on C. Braud Road through their C Store Properties entity from California company The Niki Group for an undisclosed amount.
- A new construction permit was issued for a project to install a 332-square-foot preengineered, prefabricated restroom facility at Southwood Park on Parkview Drive in Prairieville. The bid price for the project was roughly $749,000. Bayou Irrigation is the listed contractor.
Livingston Parish
Local couple David and Chantal Ratcliff purchased a five-bedroom, eight-bathroom estate in the gated Harrell’s Ferry Landing community in Denham Springs for $4.995 million, marking the most expensive residential transaction in Livingston Parish history.