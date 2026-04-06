Who’s building and who’s buying in Greater Baton Rouge

A look at the latest property transactions and issued permits in East Baton Rouge, Livingston and Ascension parishes.

East Baton Rouge Parish

Red Stick Brothers, a rental home owner and management company, purchased the 90-unit Spanish Oaks Apartment complex on Hatcher Avenue through Anotal Spanish Oaks LLC from Spanish Oaks Apartments LLC for $3.5 million. Joshua Andrews represented the buyer in the transaction, while David Teppendahl represented the seller. Red Stick Brothers purchased the 60-unit Oakwood Terrace subdivision last month for $3.2 million.

New Orleans investors Thao Tran and Ngoc Nguyen purchased the Cross Bough condominium complex on Hyacinth Avenue near Perkins Road from Patrick and Lynda Stagg for $1.2 million.

Community Coffee executive Matthew Saurage purchased the former Vars Pizza property on Perkins Road for an undisclosed amount through Tudo Bem LLC from a group that includes Theresa Ann Tranchina, Monica Jo McClure, John Mangano Jr. and Anna Burchfield.

Mississippi investor Chen Ly bought the OYO Hotel property on Gwenadele Avenue from Ramesh Patel’s Baton Rouge Lodging entity for an undisclosed amount.

A new construction permit was issued for a single-story Chase Bank with a four-lane drive-thru. The building is expected to comprise 2,800 square feet. The project is valued at $2.5 million, with Embree Construction Group of Georgetown, Texas, listed as the contractor. The previous bank building was destroyed when a vehicle crashed into it in 2024 causing a fire.