What’s next for the BRIS property?

Baton Rouge International School announced last week that it would close its doors at the end of this school year. So what’s next for the school’s property?

There’s been a good bit of interest from multiple parties since the announcement, says Karina Zayas, regional director of marketing, admissions and communications for International Schools Partnership Limited, a network that includes BRIS. However, no decisions have been made.

The school, 5015 Auto Plex Drive, includes a number of buildings, a large pond, playgrounds and an outdoor basketball court.

BRIS announced it would close at the end of this year due to low enrollment, according to a letter sent to parents.