What are the hottest residential areas in Baton Rouge?

The residential real estate market in Baton Rouge and across the country picked up in early summer, but some areas of Baton Rouge sold more homes than others.

Mixed-use developments and newer homes in subdivisions in south Baton Rouge along Bluebonnet and Burbank continue to be popular, according to data provided by the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors.

One of the most popular mixed-use developments is Americana in Zachary, which sold 27 houses in the last six months.

Others include the Settlement at Willow Grove, which sold 22 homes in the past six months, and Rouzan, located on Perkins Road, which sold 21.

Many south Baton Rouge subdivisions are in the top 20 for home sales in the last six months, including Shenandoah Estates, which sold 56, and Springlake at Bluebonnet Highland, which sold 43. Other popular south Baton Rouge subdivisions include a number on Burbank including the Cottages at University Villas, which sold 22, Pelican Lakes, which sold 20, and University Villas, which sold 19.

The top-selling subdivision overall was Sherwood Forest, with 57 sales.

Planned developments completely or partially in the flood zone continue to attract controversy from neighbors and neighborhood organizations, but growth near those flood zone areas shows there is still a market for those developments.

Recently increased flood insurance rates in the state, however, could soon curtail the popularity of homes in flood zone areas.