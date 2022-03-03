War in Ukraine pulls mortgage rates down again

Mortgage rates have been on a roller coaster lately: Inflation was pulling them higher but the war in Ukraine has drawn them down again, The Washington Post reports.

The 30-year fixed-rate average fell for the second week in a row, slipping to 3.76%, according to data from Freddie Mac released Thursday. It was 3.89% a week ago and 3.02% a year ago.

Refinance mortgage originations were also down 11% from the third quarter, according to ATTOM, but Baton Rouge had one of the biggest increases in refinancing of loans of any metro from the third quarter to the fourth quarter of 2021, jumping 11%.

Since the beginning of the year, mortgage rates have been climbing, but Russia’s attack on Ukraine roiled global markets. Investors looked to safe assets like government bonds, and the yield on the 10-year Treasury, which had been around 2% for the past month, dropped to 1.72% on Tuesday before rising to 1.86% on Wednesday.

As demand for bonds increases, their prices rise and their yields fall, and mortgage rates tend to follow the same path as long-term bonds.