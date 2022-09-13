Wampold’s redeveloped I Rivermark Centre now leasing apartments  

Located in downtown Baton Rouge’s I Rivermark Centre, the Residences at Rivermark is now leasing one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments on floors eight through 21.

Mike Wampold purchased I Rivermark Centre, formerly known as Chase South Tower, for an undisclosed amount in 2018 and began converting the upper floors from office space into high-end residential units following the departure of longtime tenant Albemarle in 2020, as reported in a previous Daily Report.

Wampold is investing some $75 million in renovating the high-rise, not including the undisclosed price he paid for it.

The new apartments, which range from 700 to 2,000 square feet, have open-floor plans and natural lighting and include high-end finishes like wood floors, quartz countertops, tiled backsplash, private balconies and stainless steel appliances.