Walgreens store changes hands for $5.46 million

A New York real estate investor has purchased the Walgreens store on the southeast corner of Old Hammond and Airline highways for $5.46 million, according to documents filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

The seller was 9820 Baton Rouge LLC, which operates out of Chicago, according to the company’s business filings with the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office. The LLC has owned the property since May, when it purchased the location for $4.1 million.

Sale documents show the buyer as Kamakshi Baton Rouge Realty LLC, which is registered in Delaware and based in Whitestone, New York.

The Walgreens location remains open despite changing hands twice over the past three months.