Vivid Ink buys neighboring Havertys building with plans to expand

Vivid Ink has acquired the Havertys furniture building on Airline Highway, near Florida Boulevard, that is adjacent to its existing facility. The company plans to redevelop the property into a hub for graphics-related businesses in Baton Rouge.

The changes won’t come for several months, however. Havertys, which sold the property to Vivid Ink in a deal that closed earlier today for $2.25 million, will continue to lease its longtime home through October before relocating to an undisclosed site near the Mall of Louisiana, according to Stephen St. Cyr, Vivid Ink’s owner.

Once the building is vacant, Vivid Ink, which has outgrown its 38,000-square-foot building, will expand into about 11,000 square feet of the new building. St. Cyr plans to lease the remaining space to businesses that are in a similar line of work as Vivid Ink, best known for its large format printing but has expanded into multiple graphic design and printing service lines.

“We don’t do t-shirts or hats or awards so those are the types of tenants we’re hoping to share space with and attract,” St. Cyr says. “We think there are a lot of synergistic opportunities.”

He plans to call the new building the Baton Rouge Graphics Center.

“I’ve talked to several businesses that are interested in (leasing),” he says. “We haven’t signed anything yet but we have until October so I’m not worried about it.”