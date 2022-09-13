Vacant 12-story building on Wooddale sells for $1M to investor at auction

A vacant 12-story building on Wooddale Boulevard has sold at auction for $1 million to a Natchitoches-based investor, according to public documents filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

The former office building sits on 4.31 acres between Lobdell Boulevard and Airline Highway near Bon Marche Community Park. Documents provided by NAI Latter & Blum, who represented the seller, show that the building was approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission to be rezoned as a 186-unit multifamily development called District 225 in September 2021.

Glenda McDonald of Natchitoches purchased the auctioned property through 1008 Jourdan SPC LLC. Delaware-registered Rhino Holdings Wooddale LLC was the seller, which was represented by Chris Gremillion, Hunter Harris and Brooks Lawley of NAI Latter & Blum. When reached by phone, Gremillion could not confirm the buyer’s plans for the property.