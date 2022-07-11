US homebuyers rushing to cancel under-contract deals 

Americans are canceling deals to buy homes at the highest rate since the start of the pandemic, CNBC reports.

The share of sale agreements on existing homes canceled in June was just under 15% of all homes that went under contract, according to a new report from Redfin. That is the highest share since early 2020, when homebuying paused immediately, albeit briefly. Cancellations were at about 11% one year ago.

Higher mortgage rates and surging inflation are causing many potential homebuyers to reconsider their purchases.

The average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage started this year around 3% and then began rising steadily. Higher mortgage rates also caused some borrowers to no longer qualify for the loans they want.

The costs of owning a median-priced home in the second quarter required 31.5% of the average U.S. wage, according to a report by ATTOM, a property data provider. That’s the highest percentage since 2007 and up from 24% the year before, marking the biggest jump in more than two decades. Read the full story.