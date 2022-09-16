US homebuyers increasingly paying cash 

More homebuyers are paying cash and avoiding taking out mortgages, in what could be a longer-term structural change for the real estate market.

About one-third of all U.S. homebuyers in July paid cash, which is lower than earlier this year but still higher than in years past, according to a report from Redfin.

Part of the shift is due to higher competition in the housing market, which favors cash buyers, Axios reports.

There are also more investors in the market now. And even as the homebuying market for individuals cools—with average 30-year mortgage rates now at more than 6%—investors continue to buy homes to rent out in a still-hot rental market. Three-quarters of investor purchases are made with cash, according to Redfin.

Meanwhile, more buyers are paying cash for second-home purchases because of moves the Biden administration has made to encourage more lending to first-time buyers. Lending to second homebuyers can often crowd out other borrowers. Read the full story