US home sales drop unexpectedly in September 

Sales of new U.S. single-family homes unexpectedly fell in September after four months of steady increases, but the housing market remains supported by record-low mortgage rates, Reuters reports.

The decrease in sales reported by the Commerce Department today followed data last week showing single-family homebuilding and permits in September racing to levels last seen in 2007. Confidence among homebuilders hit a record high in October, while sales of previously owned homes jumped to their highest level in more than 14 years in September.

“While there could be some ups and downs along the way, we still look for strength in the housing market as low mortgage rates boost activity and earlier pent-up demand for housing is released,” says Daniel Silver, an economist at JPMorgan in New York.

New home sales fell 3.5% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 959,000 units last month. August’s sales pace was revised down to 994,000 units from the previously reported 1.011 million units.

New home sales are counted at the signing of a contract, making them a leading housing market indicator. September’s monthly decline could, however, be flagging a slowdown in housing market momentum heading into the fourth quarter.

“This month’s new home sales figures indicate that the housing market might be finally losing some steam,” says John Pataky, executive vice president at TIAA Bank in Jacksonville, Florida. Read the full story.