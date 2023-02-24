Two new businesses moving into Highland Park Marketplace

Jimmy John’s and a new anti-aging clinic are the latest tenants moving into Highland Park Marketplace off Old Perkins and Highland roads.

Jimmy John’s is moving into the former Kean’s Fine Dry Cleaning space while the anti-aging clinic is opening in the former Verizon store.

Anchored by Alexander’s Highland Market, Highland Park Marketplace broke ground on its last phase of development in late 2019. The development also features Burgersmith, Bengals & Bandits, Pilates Plus, Mera Salon Suites and Luxe Clothing Shoes Accessories, among other tenants.

“It’s been a good market,” says local broker George Kurz, with Kurz & Hebert, who represented the shopping center’s owner in the deals. “There’s lots of traffic and new construction out in that area of town.”

Alex Knight with Donnie Jarreau Real Estate represented Jimmy John’s and Sidney Travis Coxe of Beaux Box Real Estate represented the anti-aging clinic. It’s unclear when the two businesses will open.