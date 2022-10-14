Two downtown BR buildings slated for demolition for potential nine-story project

Two vacant buildings in the heart of downtown Baton Rouge appear headed for demolition, potentially to make room for a major residential development with retail.

Plans for the new construction are preliminary, and the New Orleans-based developer declined to comment. But the initial concept calls for nine stories with more than 100 residential units, a gym, a fourth-floor terrace with a pool, a parking garage and first-floor retail.

Last year, Jarrett Cohen of Watson Cohen LLC bought three connected buildings downtown. The most prominent, the seven-story former State National Life Insurance building on Third Street, was one of the first major office buildings downtown and is considered historically significant.

But the other two, at 224 Florida Street and 244 Lafayette Street, are newer and less beloved, and those are the ones that may have a date with a wrecking crew. Planning Director Ryan Holcomb says the owner still needs to acquire the necessary demolition permits. After that, the developer would have to come before the Planning Commission to discuss his plans for the site.

Downtown Development District Executive Director Whitney Hoffman Sayal says she agrees with the Historic Preservation Commission’s decision to approve the demolitions, citing the buildings’ relative insignificance and the benefits of adding more residences to a key area of downtown.

The buildings are 40-plus years old and considered “modern, not historic,” according to the demolition application.

“The properties were acquired to redevelop the site and contribute to the activation of the Third St. Corridor,” the application states. “Demolition is a pre-requisite for redevelopment.”

“We have no comments at this time,” Cohen says by email.