Two buildings adjacent to Belle of Baton Rouge sell for $2.8M

Two buildings that have been part of the Belle of Baton Rouge’s operations, and Catfish Town before that, have been sold for $2.8 million.

The Belle, which has been leasing the Beauregard Building and the former home of Shucks on the Levee, is working on a major upgrade that includes a move inland into the casino’s atrium and reopening its hotel.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, a real estate investment trust which already owned much of the acreage the Belle leases, was the buyer and Cohn Realty was the seller, public documents show. GLP now owns most of the Belle’s site, says Larry Dietz with Saurage Rotenberg Commercial Real Estate, who marketed the family-owned properties.

Shucks has been closed since 2019 at least, while the Beauregard Building, an integral part of the atrium, has been used most recently for storage.

The properties were priced at $5 million in October.